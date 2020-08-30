Red Flag Warning issued August 30 at 12:41PM MDT until August 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create

erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.