Red Flag Warning issued August 30 at 1:42AM MDT until August 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
conditions favorable for rapid spread and erratic behavior of
any existing or new wildfires.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs around 80.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.