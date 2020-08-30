Red Flag Warning issued August 30 at 1:42AM MDT until August 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create

conditions favorable for rapid spread and erratic behavior of

any existing or new wildfires.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In West Central WY…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.