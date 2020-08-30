Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 12:20PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Frost and Freezing Temperatures late Monday night and

Tuesday morning. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will range

from 25 to 30 degrees with the colder areas seeing 20 to 25

degrees.

* WHERE…Jackson and Star Valleys, Sublette county, and parts of

southern Lincoln county. This includes Jackson, Afton, Big

Piney, Pinedale, Farson, Kemmerer, and Cokeville.

* WHEN…Late Monday night through 9 AM Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take precautions to protect any vegetation

that would be harmed by frost and freezing temperatures.