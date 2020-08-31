Freeze Warning issued August 31 at 1:49PM MDT until September 1 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Freeze Warning Tonight to Tuesday morning for the lower

elevations of Western Wyoming…

.A strong cold front that moved through Sunday night brought a lot

of cold air with it. Clearing skies tonight will bring freezing

temperatures to the lower elevations of western Wyoming overnight

into Tuesday morning.

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin,

South Lincoln County and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation. Take precautions to protect any

vegetation that would be harmed by frost and freezing

temperatures.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.