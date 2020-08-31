Freeze Warning issued August 31 at 1:49PM MDT until September 1 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Freeze Warning Tonight to Tuesday morning for the lower
elevations of Western Wyoming…
.A strong cold front that moved through Sunday night brought a lot
of cold air with it. Clearing skies tonight will bring freezing
temperatures to the lower elevations of western Wyoming overnight
into Tuesday morning.
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin,
South Lincoln County and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Take precautions to protect any
vegetation that would be harmed by frost and freezing
temperatures.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.