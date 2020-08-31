Freeze Warning issued August 31 at 5:49AM MDT until September 1 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Freeze Warning Monday night for the lower elevations of
Western Wyoming…
.A strong cold front that moved through Sunday night will bring
freezing temperatures to the lower elevations of western Wyoming
Monday night into Tuesday morning.
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin
Foothills, Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Take precautions to protect any vegetation
that would be harmed by frost and freezing temperatures.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
