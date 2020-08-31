Freeze Warning issued August 31 at 5:49AM MDT until September 1 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Freeze Warning Monday night for the lower elevations of

Western Wyoming…

.A strong cold front that moved through Sunday night will bring

freezing temperatures to the lower elevations of western Wyoming

Monday night into Tuesday morning.

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin

Foothills, Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation. Take precautions to protect any vegetation

that would be harmed by frost and freezing temperatures.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.