Freeze Warning issued August 31 at 8:07PM MDT until September 1 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Freeze Warning Tonight to Tuesday morning for the lower

elevations of Western Wyoming…

.A strong cold front that moved through Sunday night brought a

lot of cold air with it. Clearing skies tonight will bring

freezing temperatures to the lower elevations of western Wyoming

overnight into Tuesday morning.

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the middle to upper 20s.

Temperatures near Cokeville and Bondurant will be near 20

degrees.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin,

South Lincoln County and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation. Take precautions to protect any

vegetation that would be harmed by frost and freezing

temperatures.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.