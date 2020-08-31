Freeze Warning issued August 31 at 8:07PM MDT until September 1 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Freeze Warning Tonight to Tuesday morning for the lower
elevations of Western Wyoming…
.A strong cold front that moved through Sunday night brought a
lot of cold air with it. Clearing skies tonight will bring
freezing temperatures to the lower elevations of western Wyoming
overnight into Tuesday morning.
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the middle to upper 20s.
Temperatures near Cokeville and Bondurant will be near 20
degrees.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin,
South Lincoln County and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Take precautions to protect any
vegetation that would be harmed by frost and freezing
temperatures.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.