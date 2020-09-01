Freeze Warning issued September 1 at 2:02AM MDT until September 1 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Freeze Warning Tonight to Tuesday morning for the lower
elevations of Western Wyoming…
.Clearing skies tonight will bring freezing temperatures to the
lower elevations of western Wyoming overnight into Tuesday
morning.
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin,
South Lincoln County and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Take precautions to protect any
vegetation that would be harmed by frost and freezing
temperatures.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.