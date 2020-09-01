Freeze Warning issued September 1 at 2:02AM MDT until September 1 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Freeze Warning Tonight to Tuesday morning for the lower

elevations of Western Wyoming…

.Clearing skies tonight will bring freezing temperatures to the

lower elevations of western Wyoming overnight into Tuesday

morning.

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin,

South Lincoln County and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation. Take precautions to protect any

vegetation that would be harmed by frost and freezing

temperatures.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.