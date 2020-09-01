Freeze Warning issued September 1 at 2:35PM MDT until September 2 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Freeze Warning Tonight through Wednesday morning for the lower

elevations of southwest Wyoming…

.Clear skies tonight will bring freezing temperatures once again

to the lower elevations of southwestern Wyoming overnight into

Wednesday morning.

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 in some areas is

expected.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills, Upper Green River

Basin and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation. Take precautions to protect any

vegetation that would be harmed by frost and freezing

temperatures.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will not be quite as cold as

it was this morning. However,low temperatures tonight and

Wednesday morning are still expected to be cold enough to

produce a hard freeze.