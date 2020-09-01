Freeze Warning issued September 1 at 2:35PM MDT until September 2 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Freeze Warning Tonight through Wednesday morning for the lower
elevations of southwest Wyoming…
.Clear skies tonight will bring freezing temperatures once again
to the lower elevations of southwestern Wyoming overnight into
Wednesday morning.
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 in some areas is
expected.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills, Upper Green River
Basin and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation. Take precautions to protect any
vegetation that would be harmed by frost and freezing
temperatures.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will not be quite as cold as
it was this morning. However,low temperatures tonight and
Wednesday morning are still expected to be cold enough to
produce a hard freeze.
