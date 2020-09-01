Freeze Warning issued September 1 at 9:43PM MDT until September 2 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Freeze Warning Tonight through Wednesday morning for the lower
elevations of southwest Wyoming…
.Clear skies tonight will bring freezing temperatures once again
to the lower elevations of southwestern Wyoming overnight into
Wednesday morning.
* WHAT…Temperatures dropping at or below freezing for most areas
with isolated locations dropping in the middle to upper 20s.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills, Upper Green River
Basin and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive
vegetation. Take precautions to protect any vegetation that
would be harmed by frost and freezing temperatures.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.