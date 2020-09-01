Freeze Warning issued September 1 at 9:43PM MDT until September 2 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Freeze Warning Tonight through Wednesday morning for the lower

elevations of southwest Wyoming…

.Clear skies tonight will bring freezing temperatures once again

to the lower elevations of southwestern Wyoming overnight into

Wednesday morning.

* WHAT…Temperatures dropping at or below freezing for most areas

with isolated locations dropping in the middle to upper 20s.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills, Upper Green River

Basin and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive

vegetation. Take precautions to protect any vegetation that

would be harmed by frost and freezing temperatures.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.