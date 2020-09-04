Heat Advisory issued September 4 at 12:10PM MDT until September 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…High temperatures of 96 to 101 degrees.
* WHERE…The Eastern Magic Valley, lower Snake Plain and south
Highlands, including but not limited to Oakley, Burley, Rupert,
American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall,
Blackfoot, and Shelley.
* WHEN…Peak temperatures are expected from 2 PM to 7 PM.
* IMPACTS…Over the Labor Day Weekend, take extra care to prevent
heat illnesses from occurring.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.