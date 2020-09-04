Heat Advisory issued September 4 at 3:04AM MDT until September 6 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…High temperatures of 96 to 101 degrees Saturday.
* WHERE…Portions of the eastern Magic Valley and lower Snake
Plain, including but not limited to Oakley, Burley, Rupert,
American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall,
Blackfoot, and Shelley.
* WHEN…From midnight Friday night to midnight Saturday night.
The hottest temperatures are expected Saturday afternoon and
evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.