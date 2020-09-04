Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued September 4 at 3:03PM MDT until September 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.

* TIMING…Saturday noon to 9 pm.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* HAINES INDEX…6.

* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and critically low
relative humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread
of new and existing fires.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

National Weather Service

