Red Flag Warning issued September 4 at 3:03PM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF

and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River

Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake

River.

* TIMING…Sunday noon to 9 pm.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and critically low

relative humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread

of new and existing fires.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.