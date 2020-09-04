Special Weather Statement issued September 4 at 1:13PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT…Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE…Big Horn, Hot Springs, Fremont, Johnson, northern
Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sublette, Teton, and Washakie counties.
* WHEN…Until 1000 PM Sunday September 6th.
IMPACTS…Thick smoke from wildfires in other states has been
observed across much of western and central Wyoming. The Smoky
conditions are expected to last through Sunday.
HEALTH INFORMATION…It is recommended by the Wyoming Department
of Health that the elderly, young children, and individuals with
respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and
minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is
made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter
and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although
these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the
Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid
prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS…The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality
data for Wyoming’s monitoring stations and health effects
information to help the public interpret current conditions.
Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be
found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
