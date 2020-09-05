Heat Advisory issued September 5 at 2:11AM MDT until September 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory, high
temperature of 96 to 101 degrees expected.
* WHERE…The Lower Snake River Plain including Pocatello,
American Falls and Blackfoot.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT
Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 9 PM
MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls
Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Hot
temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to
occur.
Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.