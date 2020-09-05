Lake Wind Advisory issued September 5 at 1:45PM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures of 96 to 101.
For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds
40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Pocatello, American Falls, and Blackfoot.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For
the Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. For the
High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Rough chop is possible on the American Falls
Reservoir. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hot
temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.