Lake Wind Advisory issued September 5 at 2:11AM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory, high

temperature of 96 to 101 degrees expected.

* WHERE…The Lower Snake River Plain including Pocatello,

American Falls and Blackfoot.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT

Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 9 PM

MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls

Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Hot

temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to

occur.

Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution

since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.