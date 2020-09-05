Lake Wind Advisory issued September 5 at 8:58PM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest
winds 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Pocatello, American Falls, and Blackfoot.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT
Sunday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through
Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Rough chop is possible on the American Falls
Reservoir. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.