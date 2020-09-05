Lake Wind Advisory issued September 5 at 8:58PM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest

winds 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Pocatello, American Falls, and Blackfoot.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT

Sunday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through

Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Rough chop is possible on the American Falls

Reservoir. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.