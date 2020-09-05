Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 10:45AM MDT until September 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty

Winds will create erratic fire behavior with existing or new fire

starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 140.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.

* HAINES INDEX: 6 or high potential for large plume dominated fire

growth.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.