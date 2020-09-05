Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 1:30PM MDT until September 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East
Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476
Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* TIMING…Until 9 pm this evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and critically low
relative humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread
of new and existing fires.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.

National Weather Service

