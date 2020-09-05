Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 2:03PM MDT until September 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty

Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new

fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…285…300.

In North Central WY Fire Zones…275…276…281…282…287.

In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Big Horn…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park

Washakie.

In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.

* HAINES INDEX: 6 or high potential for large plume dominated

fire growth.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees in the

lower elevations. 75 to 85 in the mountains.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.