Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 2:03PM MDT until September 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…285…300.
In North Central WY Fire Zones…275…276…281…282…287.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Big Horn…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park
Washakie.
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.
* HAINES INDEX: 6 or high potential for large plume dominated
fire growth.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees in the
lower elevations. 75 to 85 in the mountains.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.