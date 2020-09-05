Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 2:03PM MDT until September 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Park.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.
* HAINES INDEX: Today, a 6 or high potential for large plume
dominated fire growth.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs around 90 in the lower elevations. 75 to 85
in the mountains. Slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.