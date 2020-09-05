Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 2:24AM MDT until September 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East
Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476
Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* TIMING…Saturday noon to 9 pm.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and critically low
relative humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread
of new and existing fires.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.