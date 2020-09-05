Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 2:24AM MDT until September 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* TIMING…Saturday noon to 9 pm and Sunday noon to 9 pm.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and critically low

relative humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread

of new and existing fires.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly.