Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 2:24AM MDT until September 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF.
* TIMING…Saturday noon to 9 pm and Sunday noon to 9 pm.
* WINDS…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and critically low
relative humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread on
new and existing fires.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.