Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 2:24AM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
* TIMING…Saturday noon to 9 pm and Sunday noon to 9 pm.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and critically low
relative humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread
of new and existing fires.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.