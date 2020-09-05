Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 2:24AM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF

and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River

Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake

River.

* TIMING…Sunday noon to 9 pm.

* WINDS…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and critically low

relative humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread

of new and existing fires.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly.