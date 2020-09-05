Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 2:45AM MDT until September 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty

Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new

fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Park.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.

* HAINES INDEX: Today, a 6 or high potential for large plume

dominated fire growth.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 90s to near 100 in the lower

elevations. 75 to 85 in the mountains.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.