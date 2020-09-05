Red Flag Warning issued September 5 at 6:01AM MDT until September 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any
existing or new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 140.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.
* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.
* HAINES INDEX: Today, a 6 or high potential for large plume
dominated fire growth.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.