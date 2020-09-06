High Wind Warning issued September 6 at 1:42PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts exceeding 55 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, Idaho National Labs, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg,

Rigby, St. Anthony.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM to 11 PM MDT

Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through

Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Freeze conditions could

kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage

unprotected outdoor plumbing.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.