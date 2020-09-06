High Wind Warning issued September 6 at 7:19PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts exceeding 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer.

* WHEN…From 2 PM to 11 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.