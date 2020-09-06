High Wind Warning issued September 6 at 7:19PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts exceeding 55 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, Idaho National Labs, Idaho Falls, Ammon,
Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM to 11 PM MDT
Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Freeze
conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.