Lake Wind Advisory issued September 6 at 1:42PM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts exceeding 55 mph expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory,

west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir, American Falls, Aberdeen,

Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Pocatello.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM to 11 PM MDT

Monday. For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS…Rough chop is likely on American Falls Reservoir.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread

power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.