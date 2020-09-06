Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 12:37PM MDT until September 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty

Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 8 percent.

* HAINES INDEX: 5 to 6 or high potential for large plume

dominated fire growth.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.