Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 1:53PM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 11 PM MDT Monday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* TIMING…Until 9 pm this evening and from noon to 11 pm Monday.
* WINDS…Until 9 pm this evening, gusts around 30 mph possible.
For Monday, winds increasing mid-afternoon from the north at 35
to 50 mph with gusts around 55 mph. Strongest winds expected
after 3 pm.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and low relative
humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread on new and
existing fires. Explosive fire spread may occur from the strong
wind gusts expected.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.