Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 1:53PM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
* TIMING…Until 9 pm this evening and from noon to 11 pm Monday.
* WINDS…Until 9 pm this evening, gusts around 30 mph possible.
For Monday, winds increasing at noon West to Northwest 25 to 35
mph with gusts around 40 mph, shifting from the north around 6
pm at 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and critically low
relative humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread on
new and existing fires. Explosive fire spread may occur from
the strong wind gusts expected.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.