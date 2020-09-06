Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 1:53PM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF.

* TIMING…Until 9 pm this evening.

* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and critically low

relative humidity values may contribute to rapid fire spread on

new and existing fires.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly.