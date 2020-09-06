Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 1:53PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 11 PM MDT Monday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* TIMING…Until 9 pm this evening and from noon to 11 pm Monday.

* WINDS…Until 9 pm this evening, gusts around 30 mph possible.

For Monday, winds increasing mid-afternoon from the north at 35

to 50 mph with gusts around 55 mph. Strongest winds expected

after 3 pm.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and low relative

humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread on new and

existing fires. Explosive fire spread may occur from the strong

wind gusts expected.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly.