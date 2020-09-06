Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:23AM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for Gusty Winds and Low Humidity, which is in effect from
noon to 9 PM MDT Today and Monday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF
and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* TIMING…Today and Monday from noon to 9 pm.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and critically low
relative humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread on
new and existing fires.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.