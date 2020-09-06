Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:23AM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF.
* TIMING…Today from noon to 9 pm.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and critically low
relative humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread
on new and existing fires.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.