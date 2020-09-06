Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:23AM MDT until September 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* TIMING…Today from noon to 9 pm.

* WINDS…West 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and critically low

relative humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread on

new and existing fires.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly.