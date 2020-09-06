Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 3:47AM MDT until September 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any existing or new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Park.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* HAINES INDEX: 5 to 6 or high potential for large plume
dominated fire growth.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.