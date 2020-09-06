Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 8:58PM MDT until September 7 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* TIMING…Noon to 11 pm Monday.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of strong winds and low relative
humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread on new
and existing fires. Explosive fire spread may occur from the
strong wind gusts expected.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.