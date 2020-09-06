Special Weather Statement issued September 6 at 1:14PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…A very strong cold front will pull south into northwest

areas Monday and then pull southward across the entire area

Monday evening ushering in much colder temperatures. Overall

snowfall amounts will be light, generally a trace to 2 inches

even in the mountains.

* WHERE…Western and southwest Wyoming.

* WHEN…Monday afternoon and Monday night.

* IMPACTS…People recreating on this holiday weekend need to be

prepared for a sudden change to cold and wet conditions.