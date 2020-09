Special Weather Statement issued September 6 at 7:24AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…A very strong cold front will pull south into northwest

areas Monday and then pull southward across the entire area

Monday evening ushering in much colder temperatures. There looks

to be light amounts of snow in the mountains and even a little

in the lower elevations. Strong easterly winds expected late

Monday night into Tuesday morning across Sweetwater and

southern Lincoln County.

* WHERE…Western and southwest Wyoming.

* WHEN…Monday afternoon and Monday night.

* IMPACTS…People recreating on this holiday weekend need to be

prepared for a sudden change to cold and wet conditions.