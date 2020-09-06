Special Weather Statement issued September 6 at 7:24AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…A very strong cold front will pull south into northwest
areas Monday and then pull southward across the entire area
Monday evening ushering in much colder temperatures. There looks
to be light amounts of snow in the mountains and even a little
in the lower elevations. Strong easterly winds expected late
Monday night into Tuesday morning across Sweetwater and
southern Lincoln County.
* WHERE…Western and southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN…Monday afternoon and Monday night.
* IMPACTS…People recreating on this holiday weekend need to be
prepared for a sudden change to cold and wet conditions.
