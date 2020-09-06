Wind Advisory issued September 6 at 1:09PM MDT until September 8 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.