Wind Advisory issued September 6 at 1:09PM MDT until September 8 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
