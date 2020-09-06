Winter Weather Advisory issued September 6 at 1:07PM MDT until September 8 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.