Freeze Warning issued September 7 at 2:12PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT….For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 21 expected

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. For

the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Freezing temperatures could kill sensitive vegetation

and possibly damage unprotected irrigation systems.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.