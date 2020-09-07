Freeze Warning issued September 7 at 3:45PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected.

* WHERE…Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures could kill sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected irrigation systems.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.